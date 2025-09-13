Want To Live In Spain? The Country Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

A country located in Southwestern Europe, Spain is known for its high quality of life, pleasant climate, beautiful scenery, rich culture, and delicious food. From the awe-inspiring spires of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona to the majestic palaces and serene gardens of the Alhambra in Granada, and the sun-kissed beaches of Costa del Sol, Spain is the place for you.

Spain offers permanent residency that allows you to live, work, and study in the country, and Indians can apply too.

Why Spain Permanent Residency

Here are some benefits of Spain PR for Indians:

With a Spanish PR, you can live, work, and study in any of the 26 Schengen Area countries without needing a visa.

You are legally authorized to work in Spain in any profession without restrictions.

While Spain permanent residency can be a pathway to citizenship, it does not guarantee it.

Spain offers a relaxed and enjoyable lifestyle in a beautiful country.

How To Get Permanent Residency

Non-EU citizens need to follow specific steps to obtain permanent residency in Spain. Indian nationals can pursue several main visa types that may eventually lead to permanent residency:

Employment visa: Provide a reliable pathway by allowing individuals to live and work in Spain.

Student visa: Allow foreign students to stay temporarily and sometimes lead to permanent residency if requirements are met.

Non-lucrative visa: Designed for those who wish to retire in Spain, with sufficient financial means to support themselves without working.

Investment visa: Intended for entrepreneurs and wealthy individuals investing in Spain.

Any of these visa categories can be a route to permanent residency, provided applicants fulfill the specific requirements and obligations of each type.

Who Is Eligible

To be eligible to work and live in Spain, you need to meet these criteria:

You must have legally lived in Spain for 5 consecutive years.

Your residency must be legal and documented by permits such as work, self-employment, student, or residence permits.

A clean criminal record is mandatory.

A notarized document explaining why you are requesting the visa, your purpose, place, length of stay in Spain, and other relevant reasons, with a certified Spanish translation.

How to Apply

Step 1: Live in Spain for 5 consecutive years with valid residence permits.

Step 2: Gather required documents including:

Completed application form EX-11

Valid passport and residence permits

Proof of continuous residence (rental agreements, utility bills, registration certificates)

Proof of financial means

Proof of health insurance

Criminal record certificate

Additional documents if applicable (marriage/birth certificates)

Step 3: Submit the application at the Immigration Office (Oficina de Extranjería) or local police station.

Step 4: Pay the application fee, approximately €21.87 (about Rs 2,265).

Step 5: Wait for the application approval.

Step 6: Once approved, receive a permanent residency card allowing you to reside and work in Spain.

The permanent residence card should be renewed every five years, even though the residency permit itself is indefinite.