Viral Video: How Jacob Elordi Became Frankenstein's Monster After 10-Hour Makeup Session

Jacob Elordi is currently garnering praise for his incredible performance in Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein.

The actor plays the role of Frankenstein's creature in the movie. Jacob was barely recognisable in his new monstrous form, having undergone a stunning 10-hour transformation process to bring the iconic character to life.

What

Recently, Netflix released behind-the-scenes footage of Jacob Elordi's transformation into Frankenstein's creature. The video captured the intricate makeup process, which involved applying prosthetics, fake dentures, and large brown contact lenses.

Jacob described the experience as a "metamorphosis." He said, "From the moment I got into the makeup trailer [the performance] began, and it was alive. Guillermo said this would be not just a meditation, but a metamorphosis.”

About The Transformation

The full-body look required around 42 prosthetic pieces, with 14 dedicated to the head and neck alone. The prosthetic makeup effects department head, Mike Hill, told Elle, “I know that there's a lot of press saying how good [Elordi] was physically for the part, [standing at] 6'5.”

He added, “Yes, he was a fabulous canvas for me to play with and to work this creature on. But there's also a soul in there, and there's an active performance in there.”

Mike further shared that Jacob Elordi's patience was crucial in bringing the character to life, as the transformation would not have been possible without it. Reports suggest that Elordi's Frankenstein makeover was inspired by human anatomy, with prosthetics carefully placed across the body like a jigsaw puzzle.

The process of transforming the actor into the creature took over 10 hours. The removal process was equally demanding, taking around 9 hours to complete. To remove the prosthetics, the team used an inflatable sauna in Elordi's trailer to help dissolve the adhesive used for the application.

Frankenstein is based on the story of a brilliant but egotistical scientist who creates a deadly creature through his experiments. As the creature wreaks havoc, the scientist's world turns chaotic, leading to devastating consequences.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Barry Pepper, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Charles Dance. Frankenstein is currently streaming on Netflix.