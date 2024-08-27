Vidya Malvade Went Back To Basics 'After Over A Year' To Practise TheNavasana Yoga Pose

Vidya Malvade had a fit and fabulous weekday as she flowed into the navasana

Vidya Malvade has a reputation for being a yogini and fitness diva. TheChak De India actress is very agile and takes pride in her wellness-oriented lifestyle. So much so, you will always find her showcasing her yoga moves on social media. Vidya recently shared a post of herself practicing her 'primary series' asanas after a year's hiatus along with the caption, "Primary Series after over a year ..Something I would do daily has now become so so sporadic ..The body, the mind has been asking for more low impact (meditative & healing )practices .. than this intensely powerful physical (but also meditative & healing practice ) Change is the only constant ..All I told myself was be happy if I can't do all the 80+ asanas like I used to .. (couldn't get into "Maricha D " bind .. was so easy a coupla years ago .. felt a tinge of sadness for that moment & moved on navasana ) It was a good practice .. cos I practiced with Gurujis voice his counts".

Taking inspiration from Vidya Malvade's yoga practice session, here is all you need to know about the navasana yoga pose she flowed into.

What Is The Navasana?

The navasana, which is also called the boat pose, is a yoga posture that strengthens the core of your body. It can be a challenging asana to do at first and is also used a preparatory pose to move into more difficult yoga poses such as the eight-angle pose, crow pose and more.

Benefits Of Practicing The Navasana:

Core Strength:

The navasana engages the core muscles and lends the body balance and coordination.

Digestion:

This yoga posture can improve digestion and metabolism due to its focus on the midriff.

Spine Health:

The navasana strengthens and adds length to the spinal tissues which can help reduce back, neck and spinal pain.

Chakra Healing:

This posture helps activate the Manipura and sacred chakras in the body that help balance one's emotions and improves hormonal balance.

Mental Consciousness:

The navasana enhances creativity by increasing mental consciousness of a human being.

Trust Vidya Malvade to always set fitness goals with her yoga asanas.

