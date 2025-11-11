"Vagina Is Self-Cleaning": British Doctor Busts 4 Myths Around Intimate Hygiene

From scented sanitary pads to steaming and scented soaps, brands and wellness centres are always promoting products and procedures to make the vagina smell like a garden of flowers. But medical professionals have come forward, one after another, to tell women that their vagina is just fine.

You don't need fancy products and brutal procedures to make flowers blossom down there. In fact, it is not supposed to smell like a garden, but it depends on how you clean it, when you clean it, your health, and what you eat.

Dr Amir Khan, a General Practitioner with the National Health Service (NHS) in Bradford, England, took to Instagram on October 8, 2025, to dispel myths surrounding vaginal hygiene. He mentioned that the vagina is a self-cleaning organ and does not need brushing with scented ingredients.

Myth 1: You Need Scented And Special Soaps

"You don't need to clean down there with special soaps, wipes, or sprays. The vagina is self-cleaning. It's got its own perfect balance of bacteria and pH," he said.

In fact, scented products can mess with the pH of the vagina and even cause infection. It is better if you don't fall for the marketing gimmick, and it is definitely better than visiting a gynaecologist with an infection that could have been prevented.

Myth 2: Vaginal Discharge Equals Infection

"Discharge doesn't automatically mean something's wrong. Most women have discharge every day. It's how the vagina keeps itself healthy," the general practitioner added.

If you study the menstrual cycle, you will learn that the density and colour of the discharge change. That's how you can tell the menstrual phase you are currently in. If it turns dark yellow, green, brown, or grey, it means you have an infection, according to a study published in the Cleveland Clinic. Milky white, clear, or off-white discharge is natural.

Myth 3: A Strong Smell From The Vagina Means Poor Hygiene

"If there's a smell, it means you're dirty. No, not at all. Every vagina has a natural scent. It's meant to," the doctor said in the Instagram video.

He added that if the smell suddenly becomes strong, it is a sign that you must see a general practitioner or gynaecologist. But your vagina can never smell like a rose or a blossoming garden. If you try to make it smell like one, you might end up with an infection.

Myth 4: A Tampon Can Get Lost Inside You

"Can a tampon get lost inside of you? No, it cannot. Your cervix, which is at the top of the vagina, is like a closed door. Nothing is getting past it. Sometimes a tampon can get stuck higher up, but it's not lost," noted the doctor.

However, he added that a doctor has played lost and found with a tampon quite a few times. If it gets stuck, it's best to visit a medical professional instead of using kitchen tools to try to fish it out.

"So, next time someone tries to sell you a feminine wash or tells you a tampon can disappear into your organs, remember your vagina's been looking after itself perfectly for millions of years. Trust her. She's got it," Dr Khan said, concluding the video.

Instead of using all the fancy products, you can simply wash your vagina with water. And it is always best to consult a physician if you have doubts and use only prescribed products in case of an infection, rather than self-medication and diagnosis.

Also Read | A Teaspoon Of This Nepali Honey Is A Sex Stimulant. A Jar Can Send You To The Hospital