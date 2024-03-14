Throwback To The Time Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Showcased Their Fabulous Ethnic Fusion Looks

TBT When Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Donned Fabulous Ethnic Fusion Looks

Another day, another set of pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's dreamy wedding. Aamir Khan's daughter, who got married to her long-time beau Nupur in January 2024 in Udaipur, has now shared a picture-perfect moment on her Instagram stories. In the click, we see Ira's mother Reena Dutta and her ex-stepmother Kiran Rao posing together at one of her pre-wedding festivities. The two set a perfect monochrome frame. For the occasion, Kiran slipped into a black strapless gown. It was adorned with multi-colour floral embroidery within the geometric patterns. The filmmaker styled her look with a multi-layer kundan necklace and matching danglers. Tinted sunglasses and a zebra print sling was her final touch. A perfect nude glam sealed the look for her. While she chose fusion, Reena went the ethnic route. Reena Dutta looked elegant in a pristine drape. The sheer six yards featured an overall floral pattern in a lace fabric. Reena Dutta styled her saree by pairing it with a matching white strap blouse. From the accessories section, she also rested her faith in a kundan set. She wore a pair of studs in place of danglers. A matching beaded potli bag was a nice addition to the traditional pick.

(Also Read: Newlyweds Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Contrast In A Pink Saree And Black T-Shirt At Laapataa Ladies Screening)

During another of the wedding functions, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao picked their traditional best. Kiran Rao draped herself in a gold saree in a Gujarati style. Kiran Rao added a perfect contrasting touch by pairing the saree with an emerald green blouse, with a close-up neckline and full sleeves. She styled her look with an elaborate necklace. Reena Dutta looked stunning in her embroidered suit. The blue anarkali suit came with a floral embroidered overcoat with a V-neckline and a matching dupatta with embroidered borders.

On another occasion, we saw Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta twinning in blue. Kiran stepped out in a teal oversized dress with a unique hemline that she paired with a royal blue jacket that had a Chinese collar. She kept the ensemble in the blue family by opting for comfortable sandals in teal. She rounded off the look with a matching wristwatch, a bag in a lovely shade of dusty rose and minimal accessories. Meanwhile, Reena opted for an indigo dress with white stripes, which she paired with silver jewellery. Who said comfort and style could not go together?

Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta's style picks have won us over and how.

(Also Read: Aamir Khan Matching His Daughter Ira Khan's Star, Sun And Moon Tattoo For Her Mehendi Sets Girl Dad Goals)