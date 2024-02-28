Newlyweds Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Contrast In A Pink Saree And Black T-Shirt At Laapataa Ladies Screening

Ira In A Saree And Nupur In A T-Shirt Take Contrasting Fashion Route

Kiran Rao is back behind the camera with a directorial project Laapataa Ladies. The makers of the movie arranged a screening for Bollywood celebrities and prominent industry persons in Mumbai. Among the guest list were Aamir Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol and more. However, it was the newlywed couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare that caught the attention of the masses. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who recently tied the knot with Nupur in an elaborate wedding last month, attended the screening with her husband while looking their fashionable best.

Ira Khan took the ethnic route in a bright pink sheer saree. The minimalistic pink saree featured white pinstripes as she teamed it with a plain black sleeveless blouse. The lace blouse had an embroidered hemline. For accessories, Ira picked a pair of jhumkaa earrings, a statement ring, a black watch, and a pair of black flats. Nupur Shikhare's style, on the other hand, was all about smart casuals. He kept it subtle and minimal as he wore a full-sleeved black sweatshirt which showcased a V-neckline with a pair of beige pants. He accessorised the look with a pair of white and beige sneakers.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding style was also minimalistic and chic. For the mehendi ceremony, Ira picked a sheer white dress and looked radiant in her minimal makeup and neatly braided hair. Nupur picked a pastel shirt with a brown vest and teamed it with a pair of beige pants to complete his style.

We adore Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's couple style.

