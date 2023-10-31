'Three Rainbows' And A Fourth With Birthday Girl Ananya Panday Pretty In A Printed Maxi Dress

The only acceptable way to ring in a Bollywood celebrity's birthday is under the tropical sun. Ananya Panday was going to have it no other way for her 25th birthday either. Is it just us or do we sense a special someone (read: rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor) present for her silver jubilee at the exotic Maldives? We do know for sure that this birthday girl saw three vibrant rainbows, but we believe that the young star in her colourful pleated dress was the fourth. The pleated maxi dress with a backless cutout detail almost makes us forget that we're in the middle of fall. Without a stitch of makeup, the perfect birthday dress and her bubbly smile as a result of all the love she is surrounded with on her special day.

It may be her birthday tour, but this Bollywood star barely needs a reason to touchdown to the closest beach destination. Summer in Ibiza at the dawn of the raging Barbie fever could only mean one thing - sipping bubbly against the Spain sunset complete with a chic strappy pink bikini set.

Weekday blues look far too different for Ananya Panday as compared to the ones we have. For her it comes in two pieces only, preferably with a shoulder strap on one side and the more, the merrier in every vibrant shade of blue.

The blues take her to many different places. If not Ibiza, she's soaking up the sun in Phuket and even as the bikinis change, the vibe remains.

We totally accept Ananya Panday's peak chic beach birthday behaviour.

