This Is How Malaika Arora Spent 24 Fashionable Hours In London And So Can You

Malaika Arora's workation in London includes tasty treat and fashion feasts

Malaika Arora's travel diaries never fail to impress us. Whether she's taking a short getaway or embarking on a long vacation, she always shares sneak peeks of her travel adventures with her social media family. Recently, the diva spent just 24 hours in London, yet she managed to give us a glimpse of what seemed like a luxurious workation. In the opening shot, Malaika is seen sipping a hot beverage from a cup. Another slide reveals a plate of her meal, featuring spaghetti, fries, a glass of wine and not to forget her Miu Miu handbag in the backdrop. A mirror selfie follows, showing Malaika in a white robe. Then, we catch a glimpse of the star in a stunning black Sawan Gandhi lehenga for Birdhichand's jewellery display. Additionally, she can be seen standing at the airport with her luggage in a frame. Captioning the post, Malaika wrote, "My 24 hrs in (UK flag)…… from gloomy weather to glorious jewels ( p.s. loving this song ).”

If, like Malaika Arora, you too are in London for just 24 hours, below are some things you must do to squeeze in London's historical and cultural vibe:

1. Explore the Tower of London

Discover centuries of history at the iconic Tower of London. Marvel at the Crown Jewels, stroll along the ancient walls and hear tales of royal intrigue from the knowledgeable Beefeaters on a guided tour. The tower's rich history, including its use as a royal palace, prison, and fortress, offers a fascinating glimpse into England's past.

2. Wander through Covent Garden

Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Covent Garden. Browse the bustling market stalls, enjoy street performances, and dine at one of the many charming cafes or restaurants. With its vibrant energy and eclectic mix of shops and entertainment, Covent Garden is a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike.

3. Visit the British Museum

Delve into world history at the British Museum. Admire artefacts from ancient civilizations, including the Rosetta Stone and the Elgin Marbles, and explore fascinating exhibitions spanning cultures from around the globe. With its vast collection of art and artefacts, the British Museum offers a great journey through human history and culture.

4. Picnic in Hyde Park

Escape the hustle and bustle with a leisurely picnic in Hyde Park. Relax by the serene Serpentine Lake, stroll through lush greenery, and admire iconic landmarks like the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain. Hyde Park's tranquil surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for a peaceful afternoon getaway amidst nature.

5. Stroll along the South Bank

Take a leisurely stroll along the South Bank of the River Thames, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and iconic views of London's skyline. Explore attractions like the Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, the Millennium Bridge, and the vibrant food markets and street performers that line the waterfront. With its eclectic mix of cultural attractions and scenic beauty, the South Bank is a must-visit destination.

You're welcome that we have you sorted for your next 24-hour-long transit in the city.