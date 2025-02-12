This Couple Travelled To Six Continents. Then They Got Married In Antarctica, The Only One They Hadn't Been To

Eric Xiaoyang Sun and Jennifer Sun Liu, a couple driven and united by wanderlust, recently got married at a remote location in Antarctica. The wedding party, including the bride, groom and their parents, departed from Ushuaia, Argentina on January 22. The ship docked four days later near Portal Point on Antarctica's west coast, where the couple exchanged their wedding vows dressed in white cashmere turtlenecks underneath bright yellow parkas.

“This connected right into our adventurous and spontaneous spirit when it comes to travel and our lives together,” Eric told The New York Times. The expedition staff signed their marriage certificates as their witnesses.

Photo Credit: New York Times

When the newlyweds returned to the ship, they encountered a rare emperor penguin before gathering in a private room for dinner. As they all ate dinner, full of seafood and alcohol, both sets of parents gave speeches in honour of the couple.

During dinner, they spotted Humpback whales outside the window and the newlyweds were thrilled to discover that the expedition company had decorated their room and baked a two-tier wedding cake. “It's hard to describe in words how incredible this was,” Eric said.

Photo Credit: New York Times

The next day, the couple continued their celebrations with a "polar plunge" into the frigid Antarctic seas.

If this isn't the coolest wedding ever witnessed, we don't know what is.