There Isn't A Glittering Gold Gown That Chitrangda Singh Cannot Pull Off Like A Total Charmer

There Isn't A Glittering Gown That Chitrangda Can't Pull Off Charmingly

Where there is a glittering gown, there is Chitrangda Singh wearing it. While the glimmering silhouette is a fashion favourite of celebrities on the red carpet, if there's one star who can wear it like second skin, it has to be Chitrangda Singh. The Bollywood actress recently attended an event in what seems to be her favourite high fashion staple, the LGG a.k.a the little gold gown. The muted gold number featured a figure-hugging silhouette and short train at the bottom. The top half of it saw a plunging neckline with narrow straps and an off-shoulder strap detail. The gown; which is from Chic & Holland, a Netherland-based clothing label, was covered with silver stone studded detailing and intricate embroidery over the whole of its length. Sparkling earrings and finger rings were all the shine she sported in terms of jewellery. Chitrangda wore her long chocolate-hued hair blown-out in waves with a bronze eye and red lip.

It's safe to say the LGG is her favourite black tie choice. This Bhawna Rao number that she slipped into earlier in September was a sight for sore eyes. It featured floral bead work and sequins over its length with a slit at the bottom and a short cape-like detail over the sleeves at the top.

Another one from her monsoon fashion diaries saw Chitrangda in her element. Titling it "glittery blurry me", she looked divine in an embellished gown from Australian design label Portia and Scarlett. It featured multiple straps at the neckline with cutouts on either side of the torso and a slit over the leg.

Going by how fabulously Chitrangda Singh wears the look, we certainly aren't complaining.

