Emily Blunt Said She'd "Wallpaper Their House" With Husband John Krasinski's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive Cover

John Krasinski spoke about his marriage to Emily Blunt and shared her reaction after he was announced as People Magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

Read Time: 2 mins
Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski was recently crowned as PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. In an exclusive interview with the magazine, the actor expressed his feelings on the win, saying, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be the sexiest man alive?" And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

The actor, who lives in Brooklyn with his wife Emily Blunt and family, talked about her reaction to the big news. He said that she was “very excited" and “there was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” Emily even joked that she would wallpaper their house with the cover if her husband received the crown; to which John said, “Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that; it won't be weird at all.”

Speaking about his marriage with wife Emily Blunt, the actor said, “It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're continually learning and changing and evolving, and I'm so lucky to go through all that with her.” He also talked about how the new title would not change anything. “I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she'll be like, ‘All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home'", signed off the actor.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Sexiest Man Alive 2024
