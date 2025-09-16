The Czech Republic Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Are Eligible

From fairytale cities to historic castles, the Czech Republic is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and professionals alike. If you want to live and work in this beautiful country, the Czech Republic offers permanent residency that Indians can apply for.

Who Is Eligible

You have resided continuously in the Czech Republic for at least 5 years with a temporary residence permit.

You have stable income and are not dependent on state aid.

Pay taxes and social insurance.

Have lived in suitable accommodation (owned or rented).

Can prove knowledge of the Czech language at least at the B1 level.

Have no criminal record or serious offenses.

How To Apply

1. Check your eligibility.

2. Collect the required documents:

A valid passport.

Recent passport-size photo.

Proof of accommodation in the Czech Republic.

Proof of sufficient funds.

Criminal clearance certificate if requested.

Other documents depending on your application type, such as proof of continuous residence and income.

Parental consent if you are under 18 years of age.

3. Schedule an appointment to visit a Ministry of the Interior office to submit your application in person.

4. Attend the appointment with your complete application and documents.

5. Pay the administration fee of 2,500 CZK (approximately Rs 10,736) for adults.

6. Wait for the decision, which can take 60 days or more depending on your profile and eligibility.

7. Once approved, collect your permanent residence permit (biometric card) at the Ministry of the Interior.