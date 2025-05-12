Tara Sutaria Brings Old School Charm To Her Latest Look With Soft Brown Eyelids And Glossy Lips

Tara Sutaria has proven time and again that she loves all things bling. While her fashion closet has versatility, the actress' makeup choices strike the perfect balance between allure and glam tones.

For her latest photoshoot, the diva opted for a natural makeup that came with a dewy finish. The contour along the cheekbones gave definition to her look. The subtle highlighter enhanced the natural glow.

Brilliant strokes of blush accentuated her cheekbones. The soft brown eyeshadow was blended to give a diffused effect and the thin line of eyeliner added an edge to the look. Mascara enhanced her lashes, providing volume and length without appearing overly dramatic. The look was accentuated with a soft, pretty pink lipstick.

Even the transition to a red bold lip did justice to the overall look of the Student of the Year 2 actress! It brought an old school charm to the look and we love the bob hairstyle as well!

Tara Sutaria's signature makeup is subtle and minimal. We often see her sporting her soft glam look, from a casual dinner outing to her red carpet appearances. Overall, the makeup emphasised her natural beauty with a polished and sophisticated look. It focused on enhancing her features subtly without heavy or dramatic elements.

Suitable for professional or formal settings, her makeup was a perfect blend of matte and luminous finish.

Tara kept it super chic as she sported sleek and short wet hair with an all-black gloved top.