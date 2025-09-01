Tamannaah Bhatia's Intense Lower-Body Workout In Spain Will Ward Off Your Monday Blues

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the fittest actors, and she knows how to maintain her perfectly toned body. The 35-year-old was recently seen sweating it out at the gym to tone her lower body.

Her fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh, took to his Instagram account to share Tamannaah Bhatia working out in Spain. Regardless of where she is, the Odela actor makes sure she gets the right amount of workout in her schedule.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Workout Routine

Here are the exercises the actor is performing in the video:

Squats

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen doing squat variations to strengthen her "lower body", shared her trainer. She was seen performing Sumo squats and closed-leg squats.

While squats are great for strengthening the lower body, they can also help build lower body and core strength, improve balance and mobility, and support bone health.

Single Hand Dumbbell Thruster

The Bahubali actor also included the single-hand dumbbell thruster in her workout routine. A compound exercise, it can help increase your heart rate, boost your metabolism, and increase your muscular endurance and strength. It is a good whole body workout that strengthens your glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, core, and back muscles, triceps, and shoulder muscles.

Sprints

Tamannaah Bhatia is also seen doing sprints - a High-Intensity Interval Training exercise that is great for the whole body.

Sprinting is a form of running in which you run as fast as you can while keeping good form for a short period. Stop for recovery and then start again. You should aim for 10 rounds if you are a beginner, and increase the frequency later.

While the exercises Tamannaah Bhatia is performing are great for anyone trying to stay fit and healthy, it is important to note that she is performing these exercises under the supervision of her trainer. So, it is important to check with your trainer before incorporating these exercises into your fitness routine.