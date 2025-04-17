Sushmita Sen Serves Major Wedding Fashion Goals in A Black <i>Saree</i>

Sushmita Sen always makes a style case whenever she steps out in the city. The star can ace any look with utmost perfection, and her latest one is proof. For the wedding ceremony of Seema Singh's daughter, the star looked beautiful as ever in an all-black saree.

In the pictures, we can see Sushmita looking beautiful as ever in a black saree that she paired with a matching black blouse. Her saree came with ruffle detailings which she carefully pleated on her shoulder. The bottom half of her saree featured a mermaid-style fit with layers of ruffles around it. Her matching blouse came with a square-cut neckline which added more charm to her look.

Sushmita further elevated her look by accessorising it with a pair of diamond earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a few rings. For her makeup, Sushmita went for a subtle look with seamless base, decent amount of blush and highlighter, nicely done eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, liner and shimmery eyelids, and pink glossy lips. With her hair styled in soft waves, she looked beautiful as ever.