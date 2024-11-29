Sorry Nora Fatehi, All We Noticed In Your Dance Video For <i>Payal</i> Was Your Black And Gold Outfit

Nora Fatehi, with her scintillating dance moves, never misses a chance to grab attention. The actress, who showcased her killer moves in Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song Payal, recently shared a video on Instagram dancing to the track. But let's set her grooves aside for a moment – her look had fashion police hooked until the very end of the video. She wore a black-on-black outfit from designer Suzan Verma's collection. Her halter-neck blouse was adorned with golden-hued mesh-pattern embellishments. The star paired it with a mini skirt enhanced by multiple tassels and an embellished kamarbandh. Nora's wavy tresses were left open, while a black bindi complemented her glamorous makeup. She went for bold kohl-rimmed eyes, thin strokes of eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and nude lipstick to seal the deal on this look.

Previously, Nora Fatehi exuded festive fashion goals in a zesty lime green saree. In pictures shared on Instagram, she looked stunning in the saree, which featured delicate white floral thread embroidery. The diva paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse adorned with intricate embellishments matching those of the saree. The blouse, with its sweetheart neckline and half sleeves, added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Nora accessorized her OOTD with a golden pearl choker, matching earrings and bangles. For makeup, she chose a subtle base, rosy cheeks, nude lips and a black bindi, while a braided hairdo perfectly rounded off her look.

Before that, Nora Fatehi attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash wearing a shimmering saree from the designer's collection. The exquisite piece had a signature silhouette, with a narrow drape that added elegance to her look. She paired it with a broad-strap halter blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Nora skipped jewellery, allowing her outfit to shine. Her hair, parted on one side and styled in voluminous waves, complemented her look perfectly. For makeup, she opted for holographic-toned eyeshadows, pink-tinted cheeks, and a rosy tint on her lips – enough to turn heads and make a lasting impression.

We are definitely taking notes from Nora Fatehi's outfits. What about you?

