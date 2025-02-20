Soha Ali Khan Is Beauty In A Black Stylish Pantsuit

Soha Ali Khan is keeping up with the style game and how. The star is known for her subtle and elegant approach and always makes sure to impress the fashion police with her sartorial fashion. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures in a black outfit, and we have to say that she aced the look with utmost perfection.

Soha loves to keep her look minimal. In another look, Soha went for a traditional pick with a pink kurta set. In the pictures, we can see Soha donning a pink kurta featuring floral detailings all over it in different pink hues. She paired her look with matching pants and a dupatta that had matching embroidery on it. The star completed her look with a pair of pink earrings and matching juttis. For her makeup, she went for her signature look with a seamless base, lots of highlighter, an ample amount of blush, winged liner, wispy lashes, and pink lips. She kept her straight hair all open as she posed for the camera.

