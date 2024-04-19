Sofia Vergara May Have Lacked Sunscreen Then But Not The Glow In A Black String Swimsuit

Some days we look at Sofia Vergara and thank our stars that she dropped out of dentistry school to pursue modelling and acting. How else would we have been blessed with a gem like her in a black string bikini from her prime modelling days posted recently on her Instagram profile? It's common to turn back in time when you're recovering from sickness or injury like she is after her major knee surgery. It is a gift for us though that it was a bikini post from her at the beach that she decided to share with the world. A black bikini is far from ordinary if you've got the right one. Sofia Vergara's bikini is a black string halter set with ruffles on the top. Although captioned "I wish I had @toty [sunscreen] back then," implying she perhaps lacked SPF protection, she was still glowing with a tan and her taut physique.

Sofia Vergara achieved massive success during her Modern Family days but more recently after the release of Griselda on Netflix. Despite her achievements, she never forgets where she came from. Her modelling days were prim in her prime in the jazziest bikinis that became the starting point for her to go places. Miami, like in this #tbt post.

Years later, if there is anything that can make us go green with envy beyond her early days in the industry, it would certainly be Sofia Vergara in a green swimsuit.

Sofia Vergara keeps her friends close but her throwback swimsuit modeling days closer.

