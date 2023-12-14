Sleep Is Dakota Johnson's 'Number One Priority' And She Is 'Not Functional' With Less Than 10 Hours Of It

Sleep Is Dakota's "Number One Priority" And Less Than 10 Hours Won't Do

How many times (this week itself, if we're being honest) have you found yourself rolling out of bed groggy? If it's more than you'd like to openly admit to us and yourself, you aren't alone. While food, clothing and shelter are considered the essentials of human existence, sleep comes high on that list of priorities too. Dakota Johnson would wholeheartedly agree with that statement. The Hollywood actress sat down with the Wall Street Journal and spoke about her work, films and even sleep in her latest interview with the magazine. Dakota said, "I don't have a regular (wake-up) time. It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life". She also added that she's "not functional" if she happens to get less than 10 hours of sleep in a night. In fact, she said she "can easily go 14 hours" of snooze time in a single night.

We've all been there. No matter how many hours of sleep we clock in a night, it simply doesn't seem to be enough. Regardless of the time one hits the hay, some may find themselves tired even when they wake up. If that is something one experiences frequently, it points squarely to poor quality of sleep and sleep deprivation.

A 2021 study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine found that even a single night of sleep loss impairs next-day performance, mood, and energy to a great extent. The study concluded that consecutive sleep loss over a period of time would affect physical well-being. The only way to prevent that from happening is to break the vicious cycle of sleep loss. Beauty sleep is absolutely essential; just take Dakota Johnson as proof.

The next time you find yourself doom-scrolling in the middle of the night and revenge procrastinating well past your bedtime, think of how Dakota Johnson treats sleep as a top priority and head to sleep instead.

