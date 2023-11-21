Shefali Shah's Red Torani Saree Was More Fiery Than The Emmy 2023 Red Carpet Itself

Shefali Shah In A Red Saree Made A Stylish Entry On Emmy 2023 Red Carpet

After serving record-breaking performances and incredible style, Shefali Shah has tremendously taken both of those on a global stage. Her recent appearance on the red carpet of Emmy 2023 was an absolute fashion moment as she took saree power to another level. In a custom-made Torani saree, Shefali Shah looked stunning. The Delhi Crime 2 actress opted for a muted red tone to weave sheer elegance. Her monochrome number was added to her already existing roster of striking looks. She looked like a vision as she exuded opulence in a beautiful drape. The golden intricate embroidered borders added to the beauty of the six-yard staple. She took the traditional route to enhance her style as she opted for ethnic jewellery and her simple minimal glam sealed the beauty deal.

Previously, the actress served us with another breathtaking fashion moment in a stunning JJ Valaya number. She opted for a contemporary printed number which consisted of a midi dress paired with a flared anarkali-like layer. The white and black prints on the outfit served utmost minimal glam at its best. She took her game a level up with beautiful polki jewels. She kept her makeup simple yet appealing with bold shimmery eyes and nude, minimal base and her open straight tresses matched her look perfectly.

Shefali Shah's saree-torial choices have always worked like magic.