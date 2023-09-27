Shefali Shah's Rs 27.8K Tie-Dye Burgundy Dress Is Fashionably Fit For An Emmy Nominee

Shefali's Tie-Dye Burgundy Dress Is Fashionably Fit For An Emmy Nominee

Shefali Shah's and her roster of statement looks is a given. Her style palette is a mix of everything, including a dash of her personality. The actress has an elaborate portfolio and her latest nomination for the International Emmy Awards 2023 is added to the list. Her talent is extensive and so are her fashion choices. Recently, the actress redefined casual style in the chicest way. Trust the Delhi Crime 2 actress to make everything look too good. In a Nupur Kanoi dress, Shefali served everyday glam like a pro. The beautiful burgundy dress came with a hand tie-dyed pattern that stood out brilliantly. The wrap-around style gave a flattering fit and the loose silhouette added flair to her overall look. With a muted makeup look and nude lipstick, Shefali's look was picture-perfect.

It is not just her shows and movies that are record-breaking but her fashion sensibilities are equally appealing. With a sense of simplicity and elegance, Shefali has always managed to pull off the right fashion strings. Previously, the actress gave ravishing reds an ethnic spin in a beautiful monotone saree from the shelves of designer label Torani. She paired the self-embroidered drape with a contrasting stone-embellished necklace that truly was a standout.

With chic sartorial choices, Shefali Shah is conquering the fashion sphere