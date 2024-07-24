Suhana Khan Draped Herself In Ivory Lace To Take On Monsoon Fashion With Elegance

Suhana Khan brightened our day with her glowing lace and silk draped avatar

Suhana Khan has recently set fire to the internet yet again. Ace celebrity photographer Sasha Jairam shared images of her wearing a delicate lace and silk outfit for a photoshoot. The Archiesactress looked like a glowing goddess with golden light falling on her face and body while she posed for the cameras.

Also Read: Even Suhana Khan's Minimal Makeup Loves A Little Glitter

Suhana was seen wearing a corset-style lace off-shoulder top with delicate floral motifs all over. The top had a tie-up closure at the back with ivory ribbons to secure it to her waist. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai teamed this with a pleated skirt that had a maxi length made out of silk material. It had criss-cross stitch detailing around a high slit in the thigh area that showed off her toned legs.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sashajairam

As for her accessories, Suhana sported beaded white pearl danglers in her ears and let her outfit do the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, the young actress wore her tresses in salon-style waves with a centre-parting styled by hairstylist Marce Pedrozo. Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma added the perfect glam strokes to complete Suhana's look with a dewy base, bronzed skin, a hint of berry-toned blush, highlighter on the high points of her face, shimmery eyelids, lots of mascara on the eyelashes and a mauve lip colour to tie the look together.

Suhana Khan looked spellbindingly gorgeous in this ivory lace corset and pleated silk skirt for a photoshoot.

Also Read: Golden Sunrays Double Up As Suhana Khan's Glistening Highlighter For Her KKR Match Day Beauty Fix