Sara Tendulkar's Moonray Moment Exudes Elite Vibes In A Strapless Black Dress

Sara Tendulkar's fashion shenanigans are meant for the books. The daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has an impeccable sartorial flair that leaves us gushing every time. On Monday, Sara made heads turn (again) in a feminine-chic outfit at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours event.

Sara Tendulkar slipped into a sleek black dress, worth Rs 38,800, by fashion label Moonray. The strapless silhouette featured panelled elements that added depth and structure to the ensemble.

A myriad of tassels embroidered on the bustier and down to her waist offered a touch of artisanal elegance. Sara's figure-grazing number cascaded in length, hugging her curves in all the right places. As for the skirt, the velvety fabric plunged into an asymmetrical hemline, giving the outfit an edge. Pleated accents at the bottom screamed drama from a mile away.

For accessories, Tendulkar walked on the less-is-more route. She bared her neckline, ditching heavy necklaces. A pair of shiny diamond studs and a delicate diamond bracelet were all it took to enhance her elite-lady allure.

Sara Tendulkar is already blessed with a blemish-free radiance but she took her glam game up a notch for this event. The 27-year-old opted for a dewy base that worked like wonders on her clear complexion. A balanced amount of blush and contour was dabbed on her cheeks, creating a rosy-bronzed glow. Sara chose a shade of vibrant yet matte maroon lipstick for that pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome outing. She embraced drama for her eye makeup, opting for an unconventional smokey winged eyeliner, diffused at the edges. Metallic and shimmery eyeshadow and well-groomed eyebrows sealed her beauty.

Tendulkar rounded off her gorgeous avatar with a half-up, half-down bun as her luscious tresses were left open gloriously.

We are a fan of Sara Tendular's stylish appearances and can't wait for her next voguish appearance.