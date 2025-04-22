Sara Tendulkar Keeps Her Airport Fashion Casual And Chic In An All Blue Co-Ord Set

Sara Tendulkar is serving looks and how! Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and the social media personality never fails to stun us with her impeccable style. Be it traditional pieces or Western looks, the star always make sure to serve best of looks. Recently, the star came back from her trip to Australia and her airport look screams comfort to the fullest.

In the pictures, Sara can be seen donning a blue co-ord set. Her co-ord set came with a blue jacket featuring black stripe print on it which she paired with a matching pants. The star also opted for a white slip top under her jacket that added more class to her look. The star accessoriesed her look with pair of white sneakers and a Christian Dior handbag, that added all the necessary style to her look. For her makeup, Sara kept it subtle with her signature glam. With decent base, bit of cheek tint, neatly done eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, ample amount of highlighter, pink lipstick topped by the gloss, the star looked beautiful as ever. She completed her look by letting her hair cascading down her shoulder, looking beautiful as ever.