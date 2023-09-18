Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Chic Ethnic Wear Make A Strong Case For Airport Fashion

Airport Look: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in chic ethnicwear

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have always been a fashion power couple making stellar statements during their social appearances together. While making a stylish airport appearance, the couple amazed their fans in ethnic outfits. Saif looked absolutely dapper in a maroon kurta with folded sleeves and white pajama pants. Kareena picked an ivory kurta with three-quarter sheer sleeves featuring intricate embroidery and white threadwork. She wore a pair of straight-fit pants and carried a sheer lace dupatta in the same colour palette. Kareena carried a black handbag and wore a pair of black sunglasses. Her embellished juttis were a great touch to her ethnic look. Their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were little style trendsetters too, dressed in t-shirts, jeans and sneakers.

Saif and Kareena at the airport

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have always made inspiring couple fashion goals. Their ethnic fashion has been top-of-the-line. For the launch of NMACC in Mumbai, the couple exuded charm and elegance in their ethnic looks. While Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning red lehenga, Saif looked exquisite in an all-white look. Kareena's outfit included a backless blouse with tie-knot detailing and a flared lehenga skirt to go with it. She even carried a sheer dupatta to complete her monochrome look. Saif wore a full-sleeved kurta with a sleeveless jacket and teamed it with straight-fit bottoms.

Yet another time, the actors gave ethnic fashion goals was when they dressed for Diwali last year. Kareena in a bright red kurta set and Saif in a black kurta and white bottoms looked elegant. Kareena's kurta featured golden threadwork as she teamed it with red bottoms and carried a red and gold dupatta with it. Traditional jewellery, minimal makeup, and a bindi completed her look. Saif kept it subtle with a black kurta which featured sequined work and white bottoms.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's ethnic style is inspirational and bookmark-worthy. Take note.

