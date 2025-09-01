Richard Gere's Former $11 Million Connecticut Home, Which He Sold Before Moving To Spain, Demolished

Hollywood star Richard Gere's former Connecticut estate has been officially demolished, clearing the way to transform it into a nine-property development.

According to a People, the Pretty Woman star and his wife Alejandra Gere sold the New Canaan property in October 2024 USD 10.75 million before relocating to Spain.

Reggie Young, founder of Hudson Valley House, confirmed that the 1930s-built house is no longer standing. "We recently checked in, and the house has been taken down. We are grateful that the buyers allowed us time to salvage and get everything out," Young told the publication.

Although the couple has settled in Spain, Richard and Alejandra revealed that the family plans to return to the US in a few years. The pair, who married in 2018, have two sons, Alexander and James. Alejandra is also mother to Albert, from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland, while Gere shares his eldest son, Homer, with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

In an interview earlier this year, Richard Gere described their move to Spain as a "great adventure".

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he told People.

Meanwhile, Richard Gere celebrated his 76th birthday on August 31. Marking the occasion, Alejandra posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram with a caption, "This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all you've been the constant our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family."

Alejandra often shares glimpses of their family life together while maintaining their children's privacy.