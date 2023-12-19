Ranveer Singh And His Wax Statues At Madame Tussauds London Are Equally Stylish; Here's Proof

With his unique on-screen and off-screen style choices, Ranveer Singh has truly made a fashion trajectory of his own. His over-the-top, unapologetic style game has often been a head-turner for many. With unconventional ways, the dynamic actor has always tended towards the bold side of fashion. Like Ranveer, his wax statues elevated the fashion game at Madame Tussauds in London. The statues, that were unveiled before him, were pure art and the fashion was on point. The actor posted pictures of his two statues on Instagram. One look donned by the wax statue was straight out of Ranveer's wedding festivities. Designed by Manish Arora, the bright sherwani came with contrasting details and embellishments. His desi look was complete with black kurta layered under the sherwani and shiny black shoes.

While Ranveer's cinematic journey has been inspiring, his fashion is in a league of its own. The first look of the wax statues gave us a totally traditional vibe, while his second style was absolutely on the opposite side of the style palette. It donned a stunning tux by designer Gaurav Gupta. Contrasting floral details on the blazer enhanced the black silhouette. The look was paired with a white shirt and a waistcoat underneath the blazer. The bow around the neck added a sophisticated element to the overall style.

The fashion quo was tripled as Ranveer Singh posed with his equally stylish wax statues.