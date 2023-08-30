Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Eco-Friendly To Bluetooth Rakhis, 7 Unique Trends Of The Festive Season

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Strengthen your bond with these trendy threads of love

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is the perfect time to pamper your brother with gifts that not only celebrate the festive vibe but can also be treasured forever. Tying a rakhi around his wrist is an age-old tradition. But, now you can make it fun and cool with quirky rakhis that your brother will cherish. New age celebrations have given traditional customs a fashionable upgrade with rakhis you would probably have never seen before. Fusing technology and traditions, these innovations redefine the definition of sibling love in some truly captivating ways. From unique styles to colourful designs, we have curated a list of cool and fun rakhis that could make it to your shortlist of best picks for Raksha Bandhan, this year. Watch the space below and celebrate the sibling bond with these gen-next rakhis.

1. Bluetooth Rakhis

Cadbury Celebrations' collection launched the first of its kind a Bluetooth rakhi for the long-distance sibling. If your brother is far away from you, this rakhi is all you need to surprise him with a heartwarming gesture. The Bluetooth rakhi lets you record a voice note which can be played on the app at any time.

2. Plant Rakhis

Homegrown brand Phool's adorable knit rakhis are eco-conscious and fashion-forward too. They also contain seeds that you can plant to signify the growing bond between your sibling and you.

3. Ucycled Rakhis

Sustainable rakhis are equally popular. Instead of going all fancy and exquisite, you can keep the love alive in the most environmentally friendly way. In keeping with the spirit of sustainability, designer Shubika Sharma's handmade rakhis from her label Papa Don't Preach, are made with upcycled embroidery materials and threads. 100% of the proceeds of these rakhis go solely to the female labour unit, who made them with love.

4. Photo Album Rakhis

A trip down memory lane on this special occasion can make you realise the long way you have come along. Relive your favourite sibling moment with a personalised rakhi that opens into a mini photo album on your wrist.

5. Healing Crystal Rakhi

As your sibling used to protect you, rakhis with a healing crystal are a popular choice. It claims to enhance a focused lifestyle, career and studies.

6. Terracotta Rakhis

The eco-friendly terracotta rakhis are a go-to option, this Raksha Bandhan. They have been handcrafted by 120 women and girls of 10 self-help groups of Jajanga, Palasingha, Baro, and Teragan villages in the Kendrapada district of Odisha. Women, who used to make terracotta lamps, diyas, cups, toys, chulhas, were specially trained to make terracotta rakhis.

7. Bracelet Rakhi Trends

Why have rakhis worn just for one day? A bracelet rakhi won't just ensure your sibling is always there with you but is also an easy fix for your daily fashion statement.

Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone!

