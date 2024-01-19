Preity Zinta Is 'Back In The Bay' With Her Solid Strengthening Workout Routine With Yasmin Karachiwala

Holistic living is an approach that Preity Zinta often goes by. Her active participation in challenging workouts has been proof of her solid fitness game and the actress is once again "back in the bay" (read as "back in Mumbai") as she gives us much-needed weekend workout inspiration. While we all are already busy planning our scenes for the weekend, Preity is hitting it hard with her latest session. Along with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Preity was seen raising the fitness bar. In the video, Preity started with a variation of press exercises and multiple reps of pull and push movements using the equipment. This exercise helps in focusing on strengthening upper back muscles and chest muscles as well.

Next up she did a variation of lift-up workout. She lay down on her belly and then using pull-up equipment, she lifted her upper body while putting the focus on her core. This exercise helps in improving core strength and also helps the body to stretch.

Preity Zinta then did a child pose stretch. In this, one is supposed to kneel and sit on both knees while stretching the body forward while keeping the head on the floor. This is the ultimate stretching exercise to relax the body and stretch the muscles of the lower back.

Preity Zinta's weekend fitness scene is top-notch and from her post, it seems she's here for a while so we expect to see a lot more from her.