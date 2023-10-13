Pooja Hegde's 33rd Birthday Style In Maldives Has All The Relaxing Weekend Getaway Vibes

Pooja's Maldives Birthday Style Is All Relaxing Weekend Getaway Vibes

Pooja Hegde's relaxing birthday vacation to Maldives makes her “currently unavailable” to the world. The actress turns 33 today. On Instagram, Pooja showed fans her getaway to the island nation. In the video, you can see Pooja taking a nap on the net, right above the water body. Don't miss the picturesque backdrop. The actress opted for a chic co-ord set, a sleeveless mint green top and a pair of white shorts. Her silky smooth tresses were left open. Pooja sided with a minimalistic glam which consisted of oodles of sunscreen. A relaxing vacation like that of Pooja Hegde is all we need to rewind from our hectic work schedules.

Pooja Hegde never misses a chance to escape to the beach and soak up some vitamin D. During her vacation in Sri Lanka, the actress radiated major “Love you, Zindagi” vibes. She enjoyed her time at the Bentota beach. Her wardrobe was totally on-point as she opted for a boho co-ord set for the day. The outfit, from the clothing brand Verb by Pallavi Singhee, consisted of a bralette pattern top with floral tassels. It was teamed with a matching A-line skirt. With soft-kohled eyes and brown lips, Pooja allowed the natural light to do all the talking. She completed the look with a statement hat and edgy earrings.

Pooja Hegde's version of “sunset blues” is all things glamorous. In the video, the actress was seen twinning with the skyline and the clear waters in a three-piece pastel blue bikini set. The ensemble included a strapless bralette, complemented with multiple layers of golden chains. A thigh-high slit skirt, wrapped around the waist and a matching cape accompanied her look.

We are convinced that Pooja Hegde is a beach baby. And, her wardrobe is spectacular.

