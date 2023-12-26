Paris Hilton, Soha Ali Khan And More Made Matching Pajamas Their Dress Code For Christmas 2023

While Christmas is officially over, it is quite hard to get out of the merry mode that we are in. The spirit of Holidays is still soaring high and as we continue to experience the most magical vibe at this time of the year, celebrities also made the most of it with aromatic food, aesthetic decor and cheerful clicks to showcase why it truly is one of the best times of the year for them. While Christmas style calls for all the bling and glitz, some celebrities made a case for cosy matching pajamas to celebrate family time. Soha Ali Khan soaked in festive fervour in the chicest way with matching white and red pajamas. The star, along with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya took Christmas style up a notch or two.

Soha and fam cherished the best moments in style as they served it with another cosy look. The festive-styled celebs folks donned blue pajama sets with Christmas candy prints - a great way to showcase holiday cheer.

David Beckham joined the cool and casual bandwagon along with his family. Cool PJ's are the new dress code, and the Beckhams are took it a notch up. With checkered pajamas and white t-shirts, they redefined lowkey Christmas style. Victoria Beckham opted for a chic printed pajama set to match the dress code.

In matching red pajamas, Paris Hilton and family gave us the much-needed festive feel. The multi-hyphenate dressed up in matching pajamas with husband and kids to pose for their Christmas family picture. They dished out family fashion goals as they kept it cool and casual for the occasion.

Yuvraj Singh and family also turned to red pajamas to make their Christmas merrier. He posed with wife Hazel and kids in a matching checkered look to make a most stylish statement.

These celebrities and their fams redefined the ultimate cosy Christmas style.