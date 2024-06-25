Instead Of A Regular Necktie, Selma Blair Wore A Blonde Hair Braid With Her Beige Pantsuit

Selma Blair Wore A Blonde Hair Braid As A Necktie With Her Beige Pantsuit

Pantsuits aren't a clutter-breaking style statement any longer, simply because of how effortlessly they've fit into the womenswear category. So if a pantsuit needs to be dramatic enough to turn every head in the room, it had better be extraordinary. Selma Blair's latest pantsuit is definitely an extraordinary one. To attend the Schiaparelli fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, the Hollywood actress picked a striking beige pantsuit which came in an oversized silhouette. The blazer over a white collared shirt featured long sleeves, gold buttons and its length until the thighs which was paired with pleated pants held in place with a brown belt. However it was her necktie that stole the show.

Selma matched her pantsuit with a blonde ponytail that was braided and placed over the buttons of her shirt, like a conventional tie would. Selma paired the outfit with a brown hand-held purse which featured the signature Schiaparelli face over its front. She wore pointed metallic pumps on her feet with gold earrings that matched the hardware on her blazer.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@despi_naka

It turns out that the braid fashioned as a necktie matched her actual blonde locks right down to her hair colour shade. She wore her locks tousled and parted down the side while sporting a neutral makeup look featuring nude lipstick and dark brows.

Now here's a pantsuit look that's hair raising indeed.

