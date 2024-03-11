Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt To Margot Robbie, 15 Hollywood Stars That Elevated Red Carpet Fashion This Year

Oscars 2024: Emily To Margot, 15 Celebs That Elevated Red Carpet Style

The 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was magic. From Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor to Robert Downey Jr getting recognition for his role in Oppenheimer, the night marked many firsts. But what remained a constant at Hollywood's biggest awards night was the impeccable fashion. Celebrities added stardust to the red carpet, showcasing a dazzling display of their sartorial prowess. From vintage wonders to flowy fits and form-fitting silhouettes, the crème de la crème of Hollywood soared high on the wings of style. Here's a look at some of the best-dressed stars.

Emily Blunt

First up, Emily Blunt, in a floating-sleeved strappy champagne-hued Schiaparelli gown, brought the stars down for one night only. Multiple sequins served a glitzy dose of inspiration while the shimmery silver borders contributed to the blingy effect. The flowy train delivered pizzazz to her aesthetically pleasing look.

Florence Pugh

Hard to beat Florence Pugh's punk and pretty avatars. Her Oscars wear was proof, yet again. The Midsommar actress struck the perfect balance between sophistication and edge in a Del Core-made sparkly silver gown. The floor-sweeping number came with a structured corset and a swirly hem. Intricately embellished water-droplet-shaped gems dazzled the brightest before the fabric plunged into a slim-fit silk skirt.

Zendaya

Zendaya weaved femininity with chic allure in a Giorgio Armani Privé-tailored metallic pink corset gown. Shimmery black rose adornments on a satin pink base with a single-roped strap wrapped around her shoulder delivered oomph and panache. The gunmetal paillettes and corset embellishments were the X-factor. Retro-themed palm tree designs on the rosey outfit enhanced her pretty avatar.

Ariana Grande

The 7 Rings singer channelled her inner Glinda energy at the glittery night. Her OOTN featured a cotton-candy pink column gown, taken from the shelves of designer label Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The strapless outfit displayed ruched patterns through and through. But the OTT magic was brought on by the pillowy and cloud-esque fabric attachments around her waist that cascaded down into a voluminous train.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron's fashion theory at the Academy Awards night was to deliver maximalism simultaneously with minimalism. Yes, it's possible. She looked every bit the belle of the ball in a Dior Haute Couture pale, soft metallic pink gown. Twisted fabric accents on the bustier and a similar wrap-around feature on the shoulder, enhanced her stylish flair.

Jennifer Lawrence

Bringing back the polka-dot trend, Jennifer Lawrence exuded old Hollywood glamour in her first red carpet appearance in six years. She plucked out a custom-made Christian Dior Haute Couture billowing black gown, featuring an ample amount of white polka dots. Adding to the edgy factor of the strapless number was the attached wrap on one shoulder.

Anya Taylor Joy

The Queen's Gambit fame marked her presence at the Oscars in a Dior Haute Couture silver-grey ball gown. The strapless silhouette with a structured bodice was reminiscent of the label's 1949–1950 Fall/Winter collection. Doused with sequins, the gown had a flared skirt, embellished with several layers of glitzy pearl-shaped flaps.

Hailee Steinfeld

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress looked straight out of a fairytale in an ethereal Ellie Saab Couture gown. The strapless sweetheart neckline attire debuted in the label's spring/summer 2024 collection. The bustier featured gilded leaf appliqué embellishments in floral gold accents and matching butterfly details on the wrist cuffs. The pleated skirt and scarf were in a soft pastel blue hue.

America Ferrara

Hopping onto the Barbiecore trend, America Ferrara picked out a shimmery pink Atelier Versace gown. Broad straps came down into a wide neckline, falling into a cinched waist and mermaid-fit skirt, creating a floor-sweeping train.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox rested her faith on the gold and black shades of a Mugler creation. While the corset bustier got its shine from the metallic gold shimmers, the cinched black skirt served a dramatic effect through its flowy train. The cape effect came with the mesh black sash hung around her neck.

Sandra Huller

Presenting a vintage charm, Sandra Huller played muse to Schiaparelli as she put on a customised black velvet gown, previously donned by Millicent Rogers in 1947. The elongated origami-like neckline of the form-fitting outfit mimicked structured wings. Her classic OOTN got its sparkle from the keyhole stone embellishment in the middle.

Vanessa Hudgens

The Disney alum wore a turtle-neck and full-sleeved Vera Wang couture black evening gown for the special day. Displaying her baby bump, Vanessa's modest OOTN came with hand-draped sash details and a flowing train.

Eva Longoria

Making a case in black, Eva Longoria put forward her Flamin' Hot style in a jet-black Tamara Ralph gown. The slightly raised structured off-shoulder neckline offered a distinct touch to her ensemble, while the long train skimmed the red carpet below. She showcased her hourglass figure in the fitted number.

Carey Mulligan

The Maestro Oscar nominee turned up on the red carpet in a black Balenciaga velvet gown. The sweetheart neckline ensemble was a recreation of the designer's iconic 1951 Mermaid dress. The scalloped hem of the figure-hugging number cascaded down into a layered creme tulle skirt, comprising structured pleats. Black opera gloves were the perfect accompaniment.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie veered away from her all-pink Barbie looks for the Oscars. Instead, she slipped into a strapless black gown from Versace's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The shimmery-sequinned number featured a rounded neckline that cascaded down in length in an elegant ruched detailing. A gold cuff bangle elevated her chic look.

The Oscars 2024 was surely a night of mic-drop, style file-worthy moments.