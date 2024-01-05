Nysa Devgan's Multicoloured Striped Midi Dress Is Setting Winter Fashion Goals Right

Nysa Devgan's Multicoloured Dress Is Setting Winter Fashion Goals Right

Every time, we are on the lookout for a chic dress, we refer to Nysa Devgan's style statement. Her OOTDs set the perfect mood board for chic dresses that carry feminine elegance with a tad bit of oomph touch to them. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter is rightly emerging as a trailblazer in the world of fashion. So when she decided to step out in the tinsel town last night, we paid special attention to her OOTD and the star kid didn't disappoint us at all. Nysa picked a multi-colour midi with full sleeves. The elegant number came with a scoop neckline, highlighted stripes in fuchsia pink, bright orange and mustard hue. She styled the outfit with orange flats and dewy glam. Nysa looked beautiful in winged eyeliner, sharp brows and cherry-toned glossy lips.

Also Read: It Was A Happy, Floral And Sustainable New Year For Nysa Devgan In A Summer Dress

A breezy midi speaks the fashion love language for Nysa Devgan. During her recent winter break to Goa, we spotted her spreading floral charm in a white flowy number. The wrap-around dress featured short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, which flew down to form a ruffled hem and tie-up detailing on her midriff region.

Nysa Devgan's fashion game carries the crown of versatility. When she takes the ethnic route her fashion sensibilities often surpass all the style bar. We got to see this when she picked an icy blue lehenga by Mrunalini Rao. The outfit featured the designer's signature zardozi all through the lehenga. She paired it with a heavily embellished strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. The scalloped borders running on the delicate organza dupatta turned out to be the highlight.

Also Read: Nysa Devgan In A Lehenga Is Exceptionally Well 'Red' In The Festive Fashion Department

We can't wait to get a glimpse of Nysa Devgan's pick on her next outing.