Nora Fatehi's Grey Pantsuit Wins The Power-Dressing Game Like Never Before

Nora Fatehi's penchant for clean silhouettes is widely known. From bodycon dresses to athleisure sets, the actress consistently gravitates towards figure-hugging ensembles. However, it's her power dressing style that truly captivates us. Recently, she slipped into a three-piece suit from the clothing label MONOKROM. The grey number featured a turtleneck top, with high waist flare trousers and a crop peak collar blazer. Giving her look a burst of colour were the pointy fuchsia pink heels. For hair, Nora went with her signature side-parted loosened curls. She kept her look minimal by just picking a pair of studs from the accessories section. But it was her glam that stole the show. She paired her matte base with a generous stroke of coral blush and nude lips.

Nora Fatehi's take on corpcore style has always been a step ahead of the rest. Earlier, the actress slipped into this shimmery pantsuit. The three-piece set featured a peak-collar blazer atop high-waist flare trousers. She styled her look with a risque latex crop top, featuring noodle strings and a sweetheart neckline. She rounded off her look by leaving her hair side parted and styling it in a wet look. For the glam, the actress went with a dewy look with nude lip gloss.

Nora Fatehi wore a gold pantsuit by Elilhaam X Badgley Mischka. The two-piece set came with a classic waist belt and cropped trousers that were knotted up. Nora completed her extravagant look with silver heels. The actress added more bling with multiple chunky gold jewellery sets. If this isn't dazzling, we don't know what is.

Nora Fatehi opted for a sky blue co-ord set that truly redefined formal wear. The outfit featured a lapel-collared cropped jacket that came with dual pockets. She teamed it with a matching tweed mini skirt having three distinct side buttons and a flappy pocket. The clean silhouettes added a subtle touch of corpcore style. Nora looked radiant with a matte base, blush, and well-contoured face.

Nora Fatehi's corpcore style will inspire your power-dressing game