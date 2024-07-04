Nora Fatehi In A Red Embroidered JJ Valaya Lehenga Could Easily Make For An Ethereal Traditional Bride

Nora Fatehi In A Red Lehenga Could Easily Make For A Traditional Bride

The art of creating statement-making lehengas is well-known to JJ Valaya. Etched with all the opulence and grandeur elements, the designer's signature picks are hard to miss. Like Nora Fatehi in this stunning raw silk embroidered lehenga was an absolute fashion feast for the eyes. She could make for a royal bride in this beautiful red-toned heavy-duty number that came with all the right details. From the intricate embroidered pattern to the slight maroon details, her look was a solid ten. She paired the flared skirt with a plunging neckline blouse and matching dupatta. Well, brides-to-be might want to take some notes from Nora. Her multi-layered necklaces in gold and green tones instantly added a regal charm to her style. The statement maang tikka was another fabulous addition that simply notched up the attire. With open soft curls and a nude matte look, Nora balanced out her style. Well, it would be safe to say that Nora is setting the bridal trend tone for the season.

Seems like Nora Fatehi is truly on a mission to serve the best ethnic looks. Recently, the actress has been dishing out impeccable traditional OOTDs. Well, if you are a bride-to-be, you might want to take some cues from her to make your bridal style even better. The actress liked an ethnic vision in a beautiful Sawan Gandhi lehenga. With delicate mirror work and intricate embroidered patterns, the lehenga was a masterpiece in itself. Her contrasting, heavy-duty green jewels were a fitting choice to exude a regal charm.

Nora Fatehi's ethnic OOTDs are far from basic