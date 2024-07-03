It Would Be A Mistake To Look Away From Nora Fatehi In This Regal Sawan Gandhi Lehenga

Nora Fatehi made no mistake by picking this pastel lehenga for her feed

Nora Fatehi truly knows how to define a regal ethnic aesthetic. Whether she is shooting or is on a promotional tour, the actress loves a good Indian fashion moment. Recently, she yet again radiated strong style energy in a beautiful Sawan Gandhi look. Exuding sheer regal vibes, she looked stunning in an ivory-beige lehenga. The exquisite ethnic ensemble was all things regal as it came with intricate mirrors and embroidered work all over it. The plunging neckline blouse paired with a flared lehenga skirt was just the perfect pairing. She draped the dupatta over her shoulders to give a cape-like look. What really stood out was her over-the-top jewellery picks. She opted for layered green-toned necklaces that simply added a whole new layer to the look. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for open tresses to complete her look.

Also Read: Let Nora Fatehi From Her Latest Video, Help You Dance Your Way To Your Fittest Self In Your Next Workout

Nora Fatehi's fashion affair with ethnic silhouettes comes with its own charm and elegance. The inconspicuous beauty of an Anarkali has always managed to make for a fashion moment. Previously, Nora Fatehi turned to a beautiful white floral look to make heads turn. Her choice of the gorgeous flowy silhouette was a fitting pick to ace ethnic elegance. The colourful floral motifs added a pop of colour to the look. With a dewy glam and open tress, Nora's desi girl style was perfect.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi In A Delightful Yellow Ruffled Dress In Morocco Delivered Sunshine Straight To Us

Nora Fatehi's ethnic style is truly the mood of the moment