Nora Fatehi Brought Warm Fall Tones To Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show In A Dress, Trench And Boots

Nora Fatehi's fashion wardrobe never seems to run dry of the season's trendiest fits. After ruling hearts at the IIFA 2024, the singer-actress commanded attention with her sartorial prowess at Paris Fashion Week. She played muse to designer label Louis Vuitton for the brand's Spring Summer 2025 collection. Nora dished out autumn corpcore chic vibes in a white bodycon mini-dress. A high neckline and long sleeves added an extra dash of vogue. Cinched at the waist, the OOTD was tailored perfectly. Nora elevated her allure by draping a long beige coat over her shoulders. The staple came with a tailored finish and broad lapels. Nora sealed her stylish look with a gold chain embedded in the fabric near the neckline. Dewy-glam beauty strokes and a dainty ponytail framed her face beautifully.

Only Nora Fatehi can pull off a through-and-through monochrome outfit. Previously, for a meet-and-greet session with fans, she slipped into an all-white ensemble. Her OOTD featured a ribbed white top and matching pencil skirt. A sweetheart neckline and padded shoulders delivered oomph and panache. The plunging neckline upper wear was adorned with gold buttons in the front and around the pockets. Identical elements were seen on the skirt as well. Nora complemented her boardroom aesthetics with minimal jewellery and clean-girl makeup.

Before that, Nora Fatehi washed away our blues in a co-ord set for a film event. The lapel-collared sky-blue blouse comprised of a cropped hem, dual breast pockets and two buttons. Nora paired the structured, full-sleeved fit with a tweed mini skirt in the same colour palette. Offering a sophisticated spin was the sheer ribbed embroidery in white. For makeup, Nora went with blush-contoured cheeks, nude lips, a classic eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes.

