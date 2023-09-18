Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Chopra In Printed Blue Outfits Are A Fashionista Duo To Watch

Nick Jonas feeding Malti Marie dressed in blue outfits is father-daughter goals

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are the cutest and the most fashionable father-daughter duo. Case in point: Priyanka Chopra's photo album. The actress shared a series of photographs to wish her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday. While the mushy moments of the couple and the heartfelt caption left us in awe, the last picture of Priyanka's carousel caught our attention. It featured Nick Jonas feeding Malti Marie milk from a bottle. We couldn't help but notice the father-daughter twinning in printed blue outfits. Nick sported a sky blue shirt and shorts combo, which screamed tropical summer from a mile away. The easy breezy pick was adorned with white patches and floral prints. Nick opted for a golden wristwatch and a baseball cap to complete his cool father look. As for one-year-old Malti, she looked charming in her blue tee and shorts. The co-ord featured a vibrant red print that added a perfect pop of colour. The little fashionista completed her look with elegant earrings and a pair of comfy white Crocs. They are surely twinning and winning the fashion game like no other.

There's no denying that Nick Jonas and Malti Marie make the ultimate celebrity father-daughter duo. In one of the photo albums shared by Nick from his Jonas Brothers' concert tour, we came across awe-dorable glimpses of the singer and his daughter. The little one accompanied her father to the rehearsals. Malti, with her charming chequered top and white shorts ensemble, was seated right in front of the drums. The doting father stood right behind her, sporting a stylish black shirt with beige prints, paired with black pants.

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are always twinning and winning, even on vacations. In these images, the father–daughter duo wore a white tee, which radiated uber-cool vibes. What truly stole the show was Malti's fashion-forward choice – a bucket hat adorned with charming smiley prints.

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie never fail to create picture-perfect moments. A few weeks ago, Nick shared a heartwarming snapshot, cradling his little one in his arms. Nick looked like a style icon in his sequined jacket. Meanwhile, little Malti stole the show in her powder blue frock. Aren't they just too adorable?

We cannot wait to witness more of Nick Jonas and Malti Marie's fashion-forward snapshots. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti last year in January 2022, via surrogacy.

