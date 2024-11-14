Nayanthara Looked Windswept And Wonderful In An Abstract Print Co-ord Set

South Indian film's lady superstar Nayanthara hit a winning strike yet again when she shared pictures of herself wearing an abstract print three-piece co-ord set in which she looked elegant and pretty. The windswept and untouched look suited the Jawan actress and proved that she is a reigning sartorial superstar as well.

Nayanthara looked like the diva that she is wearing an abstract print co-ord with a three-piece ensemble from the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna's label AK | OK. The 39-year-old actress donned a pair of white coordinated wide-leg high waist trousers and a single breasted blazer with straight lapels and an open closure. The duo closet pieces featured abstract motifs printed throughout the garments in hues of blue, black, red and yellow. This was paired with a contrasting black bralette that boasted of the same abstract print and was embroidered with black and orange beadwork, yellow sequins and blue threadwork that added a statement element to the look.

On the accessories front, Nayathara's stylist Tanya Ghavri added loads of gold and sparkle to her look with stacks of gem-encrusted, sea shell charms embedded chunky gold bracelets on both her hands, statement gold cocktail rings and gold ear cuffs to add an edgy vibe to her OOTD. Nayanthara also wore a pair of white pumps with an open-toe design to add further elevation to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, Nayanthara's tresses were styled into a messy waves high ponytail with a fringe to frame her face. Makeup wise, Nayanthara went for the 'less is more' vibe and wore her dewy skin, feathered brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids, kohl-lined upper and lower waterlines, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured and highlighted cheeks, and a rose lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to the everyday chic look.

Nayanthara's easy-breezy abstract print co-ord set avatar scored a high sartorial score indeed.

