Mouni Roy And Disha Patani's Laidback Lounge Wear Looks Are Perfect For A Lazy Weekend

Mouni And Disha's Lounge Wear Outfits Are Perfect For A Lazy Weekend

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the Bollywood besties we all know and love. The duo has got the internet ablaze with their chic fashion goals, dance moves, and trendy videos which usually go viral. From red carpet events to festive occasions, the Bollywood actresses have always had their fashion game strong, individually or together. This time, the duo chose to keep it casual and comfortable when they filmed an adorable video. Mouni wore a strap maxi outfit in white with black straps and a delicate black print all over. Disha opted for an oversized printed T-shirt which she wore with a pair of lace shorts below. Both left their hair loose in natural waves. Mouni wore winged eyeliner and matte pink-toned lipstick while Disha kept her makeup minimal with a dash of kohl and nude lip colour.

Recently, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were seen together on a trip to UAE. The Bollywood beauties wore stellar outfits during their holiday. In one of the snippets that Disha shared from her vacation, the two were enjoying a concert in stunning outfits. While Disha wore an all-white strap mini dress with ruffles at the hemline, Mouni picked a black and white checkered co-ord set with a strappy bralette and a mini skirt.

On the same holiday, they gave beachwear fashion inspiration with their stylish co-ord sets. Disha Patani chose a printed vibrant co-ord set in hues of red tones. The outfit featured a backless, tie-knot bralette and a sarong below it. Mouni Roy's co-ord included a strapless tube crop top with a sarong below both in printed brown tones. Their no-makeup looks were perfect for the beach vacation.

We cannot simply wait to see more of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani together slaying fashionable outfits.

