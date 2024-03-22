Deepika Padukone Redefines Modern Luxury With First Pottery Barn Collection

Deepika Redefines Modern Luxury With First Pottery Barn Collection

Deepika Padukone has multiple facets to her abilities and certainly a lot more endorsement deals under her belt. Her style on the runway is as international as it gets but when it comes to her personal spaces, she loves to fuse Indian and Western aesthetics. After entering the beauty space with her brand 82 E, the actress is now moving into home furnishings with her latest Pottery Barn collaboration. The actress became the brand ambassador of the brand in December 2022, right after a few months Pottery Barn launched in India. The creative collaboration is certainly something to look forward to. Not just for her fans but also for home decor lovers. According to Architectural Digest, this has been a one-of-a-kind collection as Deepika Padukone said, "This has truly been a collaboration, and I've worked on every piece."

Also Read: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Goes Back To Her Long Layers For A Fresh Spring Hair Makeover

While she added a personal touch to every piece, the result was bound to be all things heavenly. As the collection went live on the site, all we could notice was the sense of soft aesthetic that was beautifully portrayed with pastel and nude tones. Dominated with an amalgamation of modern and vintage touches, the collection screamed luxury. The collection is a mix of rugs, cushions, furniture and much more. The exclusive collection starts from Rs 3,000 and goes up to Rs 2,50,000. The crockery and dinnerware segment includes berry bowls, napkins, napkin rings, table throws, salad bowls, dinner plates, tea cups and saucers, serving platters, serving bowls, condiment servers and marble cheese board.

With a beautiful wooden aesthetic, the furniture category looked like bliss that offered an array of options including a coffee table, a round glass table, a chandelier, a mini night dresser and a wide dresser. What really got our attention were those appealing embroidered pillows that ranged between Rs, 6000- Rs 6500. The collection also included handcrafted quilts, knotted rugs and embroidered duvet covers.

Just looking at the collection, we can already feel the aesthetically pleasing vibe that it tends to bring to your homes. We hope Deepika Padukone keeps treating us with her best collaborations.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is Pregnant And Let's Just Say She's Already The Chicest Bollywood Mom-To-Be