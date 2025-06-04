Malik Swashbuckler's Desi Fame, Viral Shame, And India's Cringefluencer Problem

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian tourists are increasingly traveling globally, but some exhibit poor behavior abroad. Incidents of disrespectful conduct risk fueling negative stereotypes against Indian travelers. Experts suggest a blend of cultural conditioning and social media influence drives such negative actions.

Indian travellers are setting records these days - jetting off not just across the country, but across the globe. But while more Indians are now globe-trotting, a few are leaving behind something less than pleasant: a trail of bad behaviour that paints fellow citizens in a poor light.

Let's be clear right at the start - not all Indian tourists are lacking in basic civic sense. But the rise in videos and social media posts showing disrespectful, rude, or even unlawful conduct is hard to ignore. These incidents do more than just invite online outrage; they risk fuelling racist attitudes against Indian travellers as a whole.

Let's take a look at some of these recent incidents, starting with the most recent case that made headlines, even in Turkey: that of YouTuber Malik SD Khan, AKA Malik Swashbuckler.

'Harassed Woman In Hindi'

We live in a world where everyone wants to capture and share moments - especially while travelling. But when you're abroad, you represent more than just yourself. You carry the identity of your country along with your suitcase.

Malik Swashbuckler travelled to Turkey over a month ago and began posting videos of his trip. The titles followed a predictable clickbait pattern - "Turkish girl falls in love with Indian guy or he falls in love with a Turkish woman", all accompanied by loud, exaggerated commentary.

However, the situation escalated when he posted a video in which he used threatening and vulgar language, including a rape threat directed at his local guide - all in Hindi (even though he knew the local language, which he later issued an apology in).

Malik Swashbuckler's YouTube content. Photo: Youtube/Malik Swashbuckler

The video went viral, and Turkish viewers soon decoded what he was saying. Local media reports now state that he was detained by local authorities. Later, Malik posted an apology video, saying that he had realised his mistake and that he will not do anything like that again.

However, the damage was already done.

Malik Swashbuckler isn't just an isolated controversy. It revived conversations around a longstanding stereotyped trend - the "Ugly Indian Tourist". A trend that resurfaces whenever social media sees Indians creating ruckus abroad.

Even though this trend is offensive in all ways possible, it is now getting hard to deny it outright when videos like these keep surfacing.

However, these incidents have a common thread. A desperate hunger for virality.

The Jyoti Malhotra Fiasco

Another case that attracted massive attention was that of influencer Jyoti Malhotra. The 33-year-old, now booked under espionage charges along with five others, had already made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Before her arrest, Jyoti faced backlash in China in 2024. Jyoti posted a series of travel videos that many deemed offensive. Comments on social media labelled her behaviour "rude" and "mannerless", accusing her of showing blatant disregard for local customs and rules.

Jyoti Malik was banned in China. Photo: Youtube

One particularly criticised video showed her persuading a fellow passenger to give up a window seat on a high-speed train from Shanghai to Beijing. In another, she insisted a local woman give her a lift on a scooter, even though the woman was heading in the opposite direction. The interaction ended with the woman involving the police.

While proudly filming all of this, Jyoti also made unkind comments about the locals' height, mocked their "cheap" phones, and expressed annoyance at their refusal to speak anything but Chinese. The tone throughout? Derisive and self-congratulatory.

Other Moments Of Shame

January 2025 brought yet another viral moment (of shame) - this time from Venice. A video shared on Instagram showed an Indian man on a boat pointing at a woman on a bridge, making what appeared to be an inappropriate and suggestive remark. The clip ended with laughter and a smug comment about her taking a photo, all while he recorded himself.

Similarly, in October 2024, a video shot on a German public bus caused a stir online. It showed a group of Indians clapping, singing loudly, and recording themselves while fellow passengers looked visibly uncomfortable. The clip prompted social media users to tag German authorities, urging them to take action.

They say this video was shot inside German public transport. I hope the Germans find these noisemaking hooligans and not only cancel their permissions to be in Germany but ban them forever pic.twitter.com/gjU1rXgcTK — S☕oirse (@SaoirseAF) October 16, 2024

'Good Or Bad, Publicity Is Publicity'

Why do some Indian tourists behave this way? Why do they feel the need to record every moment, and then post it online - even those that cross the line into harassment, mockery, or public nuisance? We asked experts.

Shreya Kaul, a counselling psychologist, says a key reason is the false sense of freedom that anonymity brings.

"There's a belief that no one knows me here, so I can say or do anything without consequences," she tells NDTV.

Shreya believes that the thrill of being abroad, combined with the excitement of creating content, is usually behind incidents like these.

"Using shocking, controversial content becomes a way to gain views. Good or bad-publicity is still publicity," she adds.

Anupriya M Banerjee, a mental health expert and drama therapist, agrees. She explains, "What's normalised or unchallenged at home is often carried abroad. But other countries don't always respond passively - and that's where the problems begin."

She says this behaviour stems from a mix of cultural conditioning, digital influence, and neglected emotional development.

"The belief that 'negative works' is embedded in our digital culture. Years of watching influencers succeed by pushing boundaries makes people think that shock value equals success," she explains.

Many people search for validation online, which ends up taking a toll on their mental health. Photo: Unsplash

According to Anupriya, many, especially young men, tie their self-worth to online validation. "The instant dopamine rush from likes and shares can temporarily cover up feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, or low self-esteem," she says.

Social media platforms reward extremes - outrageous, controversial, or provocative content spreads faster. "This creates a behavioural loop where users feel compelled to keep pushing limits, regardless of consent, safety, or cultural sensitivity," Anupriya adds.

She concludes that without proper education around gender sensitivity, consent, emotional boundaries, and mental wellbeing, many individuals mimic what they see online, "They copy without understanding the impact - because no one ever taught them better."

The Last Shot

Travelling is a privilege, not just a pastime. Representing a country on foreign soil should ideally come with a sense of responsibility. While social media has democratised storytelling and visibility, it has also bred a generation obsessed with attention-no matter the cost.

Bad behaviour by a few shouldn't define a population, but when such conduct becomes viral, it inevitably shapes public perception. It's time content creators and tourists alike paused and reflected - what kind of an image are we projecting, and at what cost?