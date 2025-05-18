YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Went Viral For Obnoxious Reels In China Last Year

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, popularly known as Jyoti Rani, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly spying for Pakistan and leaking sensitive information related to Indian military operations.
The 33-year-old has been booked under charges of espionage along with five others.
Officials claim that she shared crucial details about Indian Army movements and locations with Pakistani intelligence handlers. Investigators say that she was part of a network operating across Haryana and Punjab.
Prior to her arrest, Malhotra had faced backlash for her behaviour in China and was banned from the country. In 2024, she uploaded a series of videos from her journey to the country that many found disrespectful and offensive. The Internet users criticised her as "rude", "mannerless", and "disrespectful" toward local customs and laws.
One video showed her boarding a high-speed train from Shanghai to Beijing, where she found herself in a middle seat. She approached another passenger and persuaded him to give up his window seat.
In another instance, she attempted to negotiate a ride on a local woman's two-wheeler, despite the woman heading in the opposite direction. The woman eventually had to seek police help after travelling a short distance, unable to understand the YouTuber's requests.
Other clips showed Malhotra boarding a bus without a ticket and refusing the driver's request to pay. She later tried to get off at a non-designated stop, pointing to her destination and arguing with the driver.
In various videos, she mocked people's height, commented on their "cheap" phones and expressed annoyance over the locals' exclusive use of Chinese.
In the comments section of her video titled "Bullet Train of China 350 KMPH Bullet Train journey", she addressed the criticism and said, "Thank you for your feedback. I've travelled to several Asian countries and have always had positive experiences. I believe the recent misunderstanding was due to language barrier and miscommunication. I didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments, and I will take care in the future. We keep a harmonious relationship as neighbours and appreciate your understanding. I'm committed to improve our communication in future videos."
Coming back to Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, she had reportedly visited Pakistan twice. In 2023, she entered the country on a visa arranged through commission agents and posted multiple videos and reels from places such as Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar, Katas Raj Temple and a cross-country bus journey. One of her Instagram captions read, "Ishq (love) Lahore". Her content featured comparisons between Indian and Pakistani culture, along with culinary explorations.
During her first visit to Pakistan, she came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She later developed close ties with Rahim, who allegedly introduced her to Pakistani intelligence operatives.
On her return to India, she continued communication with these handlers. Malhotra was also hosted by Rahim's associate Ali Ahwan during her second visit.
In 2024, she travelled to Kashmir, sharing videos from Dal Lake and the Srinagar-Banihal railway. Officials claim she developed an intimate relationship with one of the Pakistani handlers and also travelled with him to Bali, Indonesia.
Her arrest follows India's recent Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory move after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. On May 13, Rahim was expelled from India and declared persona non grata for espionage.
