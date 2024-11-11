Like Neha Sharma's Vacation To Croatia, A Guide To Visiting The Seaside City Of Rovinj

Neha Sharma has been painting the internet in colours of wanderlust by sharing breathtaking images from her recent adventure. The Bad Newz actress has been relishing her time under the Croatian sun, exploring the fishing port city of Rovinj in the Western part of the country. Neha experienced a peaceful sun downer on the docks, got lost in the picturesque lanes of Rovinj, grabbed a delicious gelato, hung out at quaint cafes and much more.

If you're getting inspired by Neha Sharma's wanderlust diaries in Rovinj, Croatia; here are the must visit places in the West coast sea port city that you should explore.

To discover Rovinj, which is the jewel of Croatia's Istrian Peninsula, start by exploring romantic streets in the Old Town, the picture perfect harbour, and the painted houses crowded around the seafront that gives one a perfect European coastal town getaway. Visiting the church of St. Euphemia should be on your to-do list which has beautiful interiors with its yellow-toned walls and one-of-a-kind frescoes. It is free of charge to enter, but one should climb the 200 steps to the 60-meters high church tower for the best view which costs four euros and is an essential spot to visit in Rovinj. Tourists should spend some of their much needed downtime at the Mulini Beach in Rovinj, which is close to the town centre and is accessible by a walking trail and coastal path. Stancija Collis is a farm atop a hill nestled in the city of Rovinj that is a must-visit during your escapades. This vineyard and winery has untouched natural beauty and the best wines in the area to offer. The port of Rovinj is a fishing coast on the west coast of Istria that offers frame-worthy views from the docks with boats lined up in the waters set alongside the lived-in Old Town. Lone Bay is another gem that shouldn't be missed while visiting Rovinj. Situated south of the Old Town, it is one of the area's pebble beaches that is perfect for a swim, lounging and drinks under the Croatian sun. The Punta Corrente Park, Golden Cape in Rovinj is a 15-minute walk from the hotels in the city and is equipped with ideal walking and cycling paths, cozy beaches and is one of the most significant nature parks across the North Adriatic.

Neha Sharma's touristy times in the lanes of Rovinj in Croatia were pretty perfect and postcard-worthy.

