Like Chitrangda Singh in Turkey, 5 Of The Most Scenic Spots To Visit When In Istanbul

Chitrangda Singh is a globetrotter and her travel diaries are proof enough. The actress is currently in Istanbul, Turkey, for a much-needed vacation. In her latest Instagram entry, she shared a picture of the beautiful Bosphorus. Whenever we search for famous scenic spots in the city, the first image that comes to our mind is this iconic waterway. It is a natural strait that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and forms one of the continental boundaries between Asia and Europe. Sharing the image on her Instagram Stories, Chitrangda wrote, “My view.” She also tagged Karakoy, Beyoglu, Istanbul as her geolocation.

If Chitrangda Singh's Instagram post inspired you to take a trip to Istanbul, here are some scenic spots in the city you must visit.

1. Bosphorus Strait

One of the nicest things to do in Istanbul is to take a ride down the Bosphorus and take in the skyline and minarets that tower above the city. One of the most beautiful times of the day to take a cruise through the waterway is in the evening when the sun is setting.

2. Galata Tower

The 14th-century Genoese-built Galata Tower is famous for providing tourists with a bird's-eye perspective of Istanbul and is crammed with exhibits that illuminate the city's past.

3. Galata Bridge

Galata Bridge is a great location to catch the breathtaking view of the sunset and fishing. You can enjoy the view of Istanbul as you cross the bridge and witness this unique city where modernity and history coexist. This bridge is regarded as one of Istanbul's liveliest locations.

4. Hagia Sophia

Hagia Sophia is one of the most important historical and cultural landmarks in Istanbul. The mosque is a marvel of architecture with its amazing domes that seem to float in midair, marble columns and unmatched mosaics.

5. Basilica Cistern

Located directly beneath Sultanahmet streets, the Basilica Cistern is a 6th-century reservoir designed to collect rainwater for the city's residents. This charming attraction's appeal has only increased with time.