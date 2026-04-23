In This Country Locked By South Africa On All Sides, It Snows In Winter

When people think of Africa, images of heat, jungles, wildlife, and safaris often come to mind. Snow-covered landscapes are rarely part of that picture. Yet such a place does exist on the continent. That country is Lesotho, an independent, landlocked nation completely surrounded by South Africa.

Lesotho - The 'Kingdom In The Sky'

Lesotho, often referred to as the "Kingdom in the Sky," stands out for its extreme elevation. It is the only country in Africa where all land lies more than 1,000 metres above sea level, making it the continent's coldest nation.

Snow and freezing conditions are common between May and August, especially in the Maluti Mountains. During winter, temperatures can fall below minus 10 degrees Celsius. The country's rugged, mountainous terrain even allows for winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding, a rarity in Africa.

A Brief History Of Lesotho

According to Britannica, Lesotho is a small, landlocked kingdom in southern Africa, entirely encircled by South Africa. High mountains and deep valleys dominate the landscape and have played a key role in shaping the country's history.

The region was originally inhabited by Khoisan-speaking hunter-gatherers. In the early 19th century, the Sotho people, under the leadership of King Moshoeshoe I, unified the territory. Later, Lesotho became a British protectorate and one of the High Commission Territories, alongside present-day Botswana and Eswatini.

Lesotho gained independence from Britain in 1966 but has since faced recurring political instability, economic challenges and widespread poverty. Its reliance on South Africa for access to global markets has further constrained growth.

Modernisation And Economic Change

Since the 1990s, Lesotho has introduced modernisation programmes aimed at improving living standards. While these efforts have brought some economic benefits, they have also resulted in environmental damage.

Tourism and diamond mining have emerged as important sources of revenue. The capital city, Maseru, has expanded steadily and is now one of the more prominent urban centres in southern Africa. Lesotho borders three South African provinces: KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and the Eastern Cape.

Lesotho is one of only three countries in the world-alongside Vatican City and San Marino-that are entirely surrounded by another nation.

Lesotho is a small, landlocked kingdom in southern Africa, entirely encircled by South Africa.

Photo Credit: AFP

Overall Climate

Lesotho has a seasonal climate, with most rainfall occurring between October and April. Average annual rainfall is around 710 millimetres, decreasing from east to west. Summer hailstorms are common.

Temperatures vary significantly by altitude. Lowland areas can reach 32-degree C in summer and fall to minus 7-degree C in winter, while highland regions often record winter temperatures below minus 18-degree C. Frost is widespread, and the Maloti Mountains are usually snow-covered in winter.

Grasslands dominate the landscape, with scattered native trees such as Cape willows, wild olives and cheche bush. However, overgrazing, soil erosion, and land overuse have damaged much of the natural vegetation. Reforestation efforts have had limited success.

Wildlife And Conservation

Large wildlife populations declined sharply during the 19th century due to hunting and deforestation. Species such as lions, zebras, and wildebeests have disappeared, with the last known lion killed in the late 1800s.

Smaller animals, including antelopes, hares and hyraxes, remain common. Sehlabathebe National Park, in the south-eastern highlands, protects birds of prey and mammals such as leopards and mountain reedbuck. Lesotho is also a key habitat for the endangered bearded vulture.

The People Of Lesotho

The population is overwhelmingly Sotho, also known as Basotho, whose shared identity traces back to King Moshoeshoe I. Despite internal clan divisions, a strong sense of cultural and national unity remains.

Minority communities include people of Zulu origin, residents of Asian or mixed heritage, and a small European population, largely made up of expatriate teachers, missionaries, aid workers, and technical advisers.

The Black Panther Connection

Lesotho played a significant role in shaping the visual identity of Wakanda, the fictional African nation featured in Marvel's 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. The country's dramatic mountain landscapes, high altitude, and long-standing history of independence influenced the filmmakers' portrayal of an isolated and unconquered civilisation.



Director Ryan Coogler and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter looked to Lesotho as a real-world example of a nation protected by geography, drawing parallels between the country's rugged terrain and Wakanda's natural defences.



A key cultural influence was the Basotho blanket, a heavy wool garment traditionally worn in Lesotho's cold climate. Modified versions of these blankets were worn by Wakanda's Border Tribe in the film, symbolising protection, strength, and authority. Carter visited Lesotho during her research process to study local clothing and traditions, ensuring that the film's costumes reflected authentic African design rather than fictional stereotypes. Through these elements, Lesotho's culture, landscape, and history helped ground Wakanda in real African identity, contributing to the film's global impact and acclaim.

Africa's High-Altitude Ski Resort

Lesotho is also home to Afriski Mountain Resort, one of only two ski resorts in sub-Saharan Africa and the only full-scale ski destination in the country. Located high in the Maluti Mountains at an altitude of around 3,050 metres above sea level, the resort lies close to the Mahlasela Pass near Lesotho's northern border with South Africa.

Founded in the 1960s by the Maluti Ski Club, Afriski has developed into a commercial resort offering winter sports between June and August. It features a one-kilometre ski slope, a beginner's run, and accommodation for about 320 guests. Afriski operates as an adventure tourism hub, offering mountain biking, hiking, trail running, and off-road motorbike trips, making it a year-round attraction in Lesotho's highlands.

Lesotho is home to a full‑scale ski resort.

Photo Credit: AFP



Outside the winter season, the resort remains active as an adventure hub, offering mountain biking, hiking, trail running, and off-road motorbike tours, helping promote year-round tourism in Lesotho's highlands.



Lesotho stands apart as one of Africa's most unexpected destinations. From snow-covered mountains and a functioning ski resort to deep cultural traditions that influenced global pop culture through Black Panther, the country challenges common stereotypes about the continent. Shaped by its geography, history, and resilience, the "Kingdom in the Sky" combines natural beauty with a distinct identity. Lesotho continues to capture global attention as a small nation with a striking presence.



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