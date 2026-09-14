Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Dies At 87

Veteran fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is no more. He died on Monday. He was 87.

Team Issues Statement

Bob Mackie's team confirmed the news of his death in an Instagram post.

The post read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."

Bob Mackie's Career

Born in 1939 in the Los Angeles suburbs, Bob Mackie developed an interest in art when he was young. His parents separated when he was two years old, and he was raised by his grandparents, who encouraged his artistic interests.

Mackie later shared that he had always known what career he wanted.

In a 2021 interview with People, he said, "I always knew what I wanted to do. But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher's mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that."

One of Mackie's early major opportunities came when actress and singer Mitzi Gaynor hired him to design costumes for her Las Vegas Revue. He went on to create costumes for her television specials and won Emmy Awards for her 1976 and 1978 shows.

Mackie subsequently became the costume designer for The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. His work on the series established him as a major force in television costume design.

Mackie first encountered Cher while working on The Carol Burnett Show. Their professional relationship soon developed into one of the most celebrated designer-performer collaborations in entertainment history.

He became the costume designer for The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which premiered in 1971, and continued creating some of Cher's most memorable looks over the years.

Over a career spanning several decades, Mackie became one of the most recognisable costume designers in Hollywood.

Along with Cher and Burnett, he worked with Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Ann-Margret and Bette Midler, among several other major performers.

Mackie's distinctive designs remained influential long after his most famous television collaborations. He designed costumes for celebs including Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Bob Mackie's Personal Life

Bob Mackie married LuLu Porter in 1960, and the couple welcomed their son, Robin, before divorcing in 1963.

Robin later struggled with drug addiction and, after getting sober, he was diagnosed with AIDS. He died from an AIDS-related illness in 1993.

Reflecting on his son's death, Mackie told PEOPLE in 1994, "It was very difficult to see this person you have so much hope for finally come out of one problem, then go into another,'' Mackie told PEOPLE in 1994. "As a parent, you only want the best. And when it's not like that, you just wish you could trade places."

In the 2024 documentary Naked Illusion, Mackie revealed that he had learned he had a granddaughter through Robin. He was subsequently able to build a relationship with her and his two great-granddaughters.

In 1963, he began a relationship with fellow costume designer Ray Aghayan, whom he had first worked with on The Judy Garland Show. The two remained together until Aghayan died in 2011.