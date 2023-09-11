Kris Jenner's Vintage Looks That Will Prove That She's A Retro Fashion Icon

Kris Jenner's vintage looks

Kris Jenner'chic fashion sense, travel diaries, and beauty are closely tracked by her fans and followers. On the occasion of her friend Joyce's birthday, Kris shared a warm message with a series of their vintage photos. These included her retro looks, which are hard to miss. The post read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful Joyce! @jmkraines I can't believe it's been over 46 years of friendship and I cherish all of the beautiful memories that we have made over the years and can't wait to make many many more. You are such an amazing friend, wife, mother, auntie grandmother and sister. You are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so much... I hope you have the most magical day!!!!"

In the first picture, Kris looked stunning in a strapless dress with an asymmetrical neckline in black and white. Her delicate diamond jewellery, including a necklace, a bracelet, and a statement ring, added to the charm of her look.

Kris looked party-ready in a mustard tie-knot top with abstract prints in a contrasting black and a black bottom. Her bob-cut with subtle makeup complemented the bright colour palette of the outfit.

Kris Jenner exuded boss-lady energy in a white pantsuit. Her chic look is indeed an ageless classic, appreciated even today.

Kris Jenner's black and red printed midi dress was the ideal casually chic vintage outfit we all would love to own.

Kris Jenner pledged to keep it fashionable, no matter what. Her skiing expedition with Joyce was a wardrobe dream. In a grey-toned suit and a dark-coloured beanie, Kris posed from amidst the snow.

Yet another party and yet another glam outfit for Kris. She picked an oversized white midi dress with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a white necklace, and a white bracelet and completed her look while Joyce wore a one-shouldered floral outfit

The following picture is one from a Halloween party. While Kris Jenner wore a simple white t-shirt with a "K" embroidered in red sequins and a blue denim skirt below, her friend took the dramatic route with a black and red hooded outfit with bold red lip colour.

Kris and her friend were twining in black fur coats and undoubtedly winning at it. Their matching sunglasses added to the charm of the look.

In a more recent picture, Kris wore a dual-toned pantsuit in beige with a red collar and sleeve line and looked ultra stylish in her signature haircut, minimal makeup, and charisma.

Kris Jenner's style have always been top-notch, and turns out, it's been that way from the very beginning.

