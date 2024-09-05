Kendall Jenner Sports A New Choppy Pixie Haircut That Resembles Her Mother Kris Jenner's Short Hairstyle

Kendall Jenner carried off a pixie cut brunette hair look like her mama Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the face of the latest campaign shoot for Calvin Klein. Photographed on a sunny beach, the supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a dark black pixie cut hair look with spikes on her crown that framed her face. The supermodel was seen striking poses by the beach as she sported this never-before-seen short hairdo that looked very similar to the one her mother Kris Jenner has always carried off with panache. Kris Jenner shared a carousel post with pictures and a video of her daughter latest drop along with the caption, "Oh I love your hair! @kendalljenner Kendall for @calvinklein by @mertalas @macpiggott #CalvinKlein" and a lovestruck emoji.

Kendall Jenner sported an all-new pixie cut short dark brunette hair look as she became the face of Calvin Klein's latest campaign. This short black hair pixie-cut hair moment is so much Kris Jenner's that it has become a signature of the momager's style statement over the years.

Apart from her hair, Kendall's glam game for the shoot consisted of fresh skin, defined eyebrows, mascara-laden wispy lashes, chiselled cheekbones, and a milky-mauve toned lip colour, which tied the look together beautifully. All in all, the makeup look matched steps with the showstopper hairdo that grabbed eyeballs at this shoot.

Like mother, like daughter, Kris Jenner had a "Oh I love your hair! Kendall Jenner" moment after seeing her supermodel daughter's new pixie cut that uncannily resembles hers.

